New Nintendo Switch Lite Sale Saves Buyers $100

A stellar new sale on the Nintendo Switch Lite console can save purchasers around $100 in total. While it might not have all of the capabilities of the standard Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite is a fantastic handheld in its own right that many have fallen in love with since its arrival back in 2019. Now, if you happen to be in the market for a Switch Lite yourself, a new deal at one retailer is one of the best that has ever been seen for the hardware.

Over at Walmart, the “Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition” Nintendo Switch Lite has been marked down to only $159. This version of the Switch Lite is the one that was released in proximity to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and features iconography on the turquoise handheld that calls back to the game. In addition, this bundle happens to also contain a download code for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that unlocks the full game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Normally, this Switch Lite bundle would retail for $200, which means that Walmart has slashed the price by a little more than $40. Given that this Switch Lite package includes Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which on its own typically costs $60, it means that the savings here account for roughly $100 when considering how much this all would retail for individually. As a result, this is one of the best offers for the Switch Lite that we’ve ever seen in the console’s existence.

Perhaps the only caveat with this sale is that it’s known that Nintendo is gearing up to release a new successor to the Switch at some point in the coming year. While the “Switch 2,” as it has been dubbed by fans, hasn’t been revealed yet, it has been widely reported that Nintendo is targeting a release for its next console in early 2025. With this in mind, buying a Switch Lite in the final year of the console’s run might not be the wisest decision. But when a deal this good comes along, it also makes it pretty hard to pass up.