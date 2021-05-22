Nintendo Switch Lite Fans Are Loving That Blue Color
Nintendo fans are still discussing that Blue Nintendo Switch Lite today. Miitopia released today along with the new console. So, social media has been flooded with people trying to get in and show off their brand new purchase. You can even see some people debating whether the system is purple or blue still. Nintendo has to be thrilled that some of that disappointment died down after the big reveal. A lot of the players out there were expecting a Switch Pro this holiday season and this was a blow to those hopes. However, for someone looking for a handheld solution, there is nothing wrong with getting a new color to choose from. Check out some of the comments from the player base dow below:
The fresh new blue #NintendoSwitchLite system is available now! https://t.co/aDTJSsF36S pic.twitter.com/AACKkFpkaA— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 21, 2021
“Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99,” Nintendo wrote. “The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia!”
Did you cop a new Switch or Miitopia today? Let us know in the comments!
Me too
prevnext
I NEED https://t.co/Bo9ZdcEa8B— em 🦋 (@emmykoalaaa) May 21, 2021
oooh Spicy
prevnext
Coral pink is still better https://t.co/Oas4X70Vv1— Jotus (@JotusX) May 21, 2021
True life
prevnext
The switch lite gamecube skin https://t.co/NZOhFDB08X— Héctor(Metal-Ash) (@SuperMarioFan_) May 21, 2021
WOW the nostalgia
prevnext
This is the same color as my first game boy advance! I’m in aw. https://t.co/X9GCyqTq4B— xDankblade (@xDankblade) May 21, 2021
Plz don't
prevnext
Iwanna eat it it looks tasty https://t.co/yQ4pjXW3sX— 👻 - Xander! (@ZoraStix) May 21, 2021
Choices Choices
prevnext
Purple or Blue I'm confused Decide Nintendo lol https://t.co/iaZ0YfUR98 pic.twitter.com/6GxW8qlyQh— MOBOO/ Ryu ➡️↘️➡️➕🗡🥊 (@MOHAMMEDFI10) May 21, 2021
Relatable
prevnext
I don’t need it https://t.co/Xd7W2Dmrrm pic.twitter.com/LDsTVFflHj— rosarrio (@ayeelaaala) May 21, 2021
SOMEONE HELP
prev
How is the character moving when nobody is playing holy shit oh god https://t.co/NbNRFSz4f0— reagan ☆ (@Sylveoner) May 21, 2021