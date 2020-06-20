Nintendo Switch Getting New Star Fox 64-Like Game

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a Star Fox 64-like game called Astrodogs. The announcement comes way of publisher Digital Tribe and developer Dynamic Media Triad, who have not only announced Astrodogs for the Nintendo Switch, but have revealed the game is releasing in 2020. And to accompany the announcement, the aforementioned pair have revealed a brand new trailer of the game.

At the moment of publishing, there have been no words of any other platforms other than PC, but there is a free demo currently available over on Steam if you want to check out the game right now, on the house.

As for the game itself, Dynamic Media Triad pitches it as an on-rails shoot 'em up about puppies and evil corporations. And as you can see in the trailer, and as the developer has stated, the game is very much inspired by Star Fox 64 with slow-mo/free-aim mechanics.

"Everything seemed to be in its place across the Galaxy until one day Woofer, a giant corporation providing all sorts of services, went rogue and began attacking planets all over the System," reads an official story pitch of the game. "Enter Astrodogs, a crew of freelance bounty hunters and possibly our only hope to defeat Woofer. Play as Kombo, the Shiba Ace Pilot, and join the crew in this adventure through the stars to save all of puppydom. Find out the mysterious reasons behind Woofer’s treason as you discover the secrets they definitely don’t want you to know!

Astrodogs is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date beyond confirmation it will hit sometime this year.

