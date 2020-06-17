Nintendo Switch Getting Classic 90s Game Next Week

✖

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a classic 90s game next week. More specifically, and according to Gearbox Publishing and Sonka, the previously leaked Nintendo Switch port of Duke Nuken 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition is real, happening, and actually releasing very soon via the Nintendo eShop. The game will drop on Switch and Switch Lite on June 23, and at the moment, there's no word of a retail release.

What there's word of though is a limited time discount. As you may know, games sometimes cost more on the Nintendo Switch than other platforms. This occurrence is infamously referred to as the "Switch Tax," but thankfully it doesn't apply here. In fact, not only is there no Switch tax, but if you cop the game before July 7, you will get it for 50 percent off. This means rather than pay the usual $10 price point, you will only need to fork over $5.

As for the game itself, it's a remaster of 1996's iconic Duke Nukem 3D that can be enjoyed in its original, true form or in a remastered form featuring "True 3D," higher fidelity, and a better framerate. Meanwhile, the Switch version will come with some Switch-specific features, including gyroscopic aiming support, motion controls, and HD Rumble. Players can also experience the full campaign with up to eight players via ad hoc multiplayer or via Nintendo Switch Online.

"Frag like it’s 1996 – this time with even more asses to kick," reads an official pitch of the game. "Join the world’s greatest action hero in Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour as he saves Earth once again, saving babes across the globe. Blast your way through hordes of ugly aliens in four classic Duke Nukem 3D episodes. An all-new fifth episode from the game’s original episode designers includes a new weapon, new music from the game’s original composer, and all-new lines from the original voice of Duke."

According to the official Nintendo eShop listing of the game, the title will only take up 454 MB of space and will support the following languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

Duke Nuken 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch starting on June 23.

