Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character to Be Revealed Next Week

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character will be revealed on June 22nd, Nintendo announced this week. The character will be presented by game director Masahiro Sakurai just as the other DLC characters have been announced and will have its moves and design featured in about 35 minutes worth of gameplay footage and commentary. Nintendo also clarified that the livestream for the next DLC character will only pertain to that character and no other fighter reveals, so anyone already hoping to see more than just one DLC reveal can go ahead and temper their expectations before next week’s big event.

As a reminder for those who’ll be tuning into next week’s event, the next DLC character to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one from ARMS, the fighting game on Nintendo’s platform where players control a roster of characters outfitted with stretchy appendages and unique abilities. We knew from Nintendo’s previous announcement that the character would be from ARMS, but Sakurai didn’t say which character it would be.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate Director Masahiro Sakurai on 6/22 at 7am PT for a roughly 35-minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at the upcoming DLC fighter from #ARMS! pic.twitter.com/tHasbb4QL5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

There will be no further new fighter reveals other than a fighter from ARMS in this livestream. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

That doesn’t mean players are without their suspicions though. Ever since the ARMS addition was announced months ago, players have been debating which character from the game they think should be added. Twintelle, Spring Man, and Min Min have been popular suggestions, but there’s been no indication of who it’ll be through leaks or otherwise.

Even though there won’t be reveals for other DLC fighters, if the chosen combatant is Spring Man, the reveal gives hope for another fan-favorite character: Waluigi. Spring Man is currently just a Spirit in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which historically has meant the character wouldn’t be an actual playable fighter, but Nintendo put forward the blue-haired poster boy of ARMS as a possibility. If he can ascend from Spirit status to actually be playable, so can others like Waluigi.

Let's get stretchy! The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter joins from #ARMS – but who will it be?! The new challenger will be announced and released in June, as part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2! #NintendoDirectMini pic.twitter.com/p2RWd7IXvP — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 26, 2020

That’s assuming he’s picked at all though. A total of 15 characters were shown in the graphic above shared by Nintendo months ago, so it could be any of them. It could even be multiple characters if Nintendo decides to pull off some sort of several-in-one DLC again, but we’ll have to wait until June 22nd to find out what the plan is.

