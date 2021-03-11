Nintendo Switch Leak May Have Just Accidentally Revealed a Big Announcement

✖

A new leak may have just accidentally revealed a big announcement and a big new game coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. 2021 has been pretty light on new video game releases so far, especially compared to 2020, which seem to throw banger after banger at not just Nintendo Switch players, but PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players. That said, it looks like one of 2020's best-selling games is coming to Switch and Switch Lite.

According to a recent Instagram post from the official Bandai Namco Latin America page, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to the Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, the game has not been announced for Switch and Switch Lite, so this came as news to Nintendo fans. That said, since the leak started to make the rounds, the Instagram page said the Nintendo Switch logo was added to the available platforms section by mistake. While this may be the case, many Nintendo fans aren't buying it.

While the leak -- possibly -- reveals that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, this is all it reveals. There's no word of a release date or a release window, and right now, despite the source, this still needs to be filed as unofficial given that it's since been retracted.

At the moment of publishing, Bandai Namco proper has not commented on the situation in any capacity. If it does though, we will be sure to update the article with whatever is provided.

As for the game itself, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot debuted back in January 2020, and while it didn't exactly impress the critics, it did sell well, which isn't very surprising considering that it's not only a Dragon Ball Z game, but an open-world game.

H/T, Reddit.