Nintendo Reveals Three New amiibo Figures

✖

When Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin releases on Nintendo Switch, the game will be accompanied by a trio of new figures from Nintendo's amiibo line. Like the amiibo wave for Monster Hunter Rise, these figures will be available exclusively through GameStop. The line will feature Ena (holding a Rathalos egg), Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino. When used with the game, the figures will each unlock a special layered armor set. The three figures will be sold individually and will be available on July 9th, which is the same day Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release worldwide.

Images of the amiibo can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#MHStories2: Wings of Ruin amiibo will also be available exclusively @GameStop alongside the release of the game and each will unlock a different special layered armor set! While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/yHJx7WaxoY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2021

It's not all that surprising to see Monster Hunter Stories 2 receive its own amiibo line; after all, the game's predecessor received six compatible figures when it released in Japan back in 2016. Unfortunately, none of the figures were given an official release outside of the region, forcing collectors to go the import route. As a result, some of the figures have become fairly difficult to come by! That makes this upcoming wave all the more notable, and it should come as a big relief for fans of the series.

While the toys-to-life video game craze has mostly disappeared, Nintendo's amiibo line continues to see strong support from the company. Last month, the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was accompanied by a pair of amiibo based on Cat Mario and Cat Peach. This month will see six new amiibo figures released: Banjo & Kazooie, Byleth, and Terry Bogard from the Super Smash Bros. line, as well as Palamute, Palico, and Magnamalo from Monster Hunter Rise. All six figures are set to be released on March 26th.

Nintendo has not yet revealed any information about the next wave of Super Smash Bros. amiibo, but given the company's dedication to making every fighter available in the game, it seems that more information should be revealed sometime in the near future!

Do you plan on buying any of the Monster Hunter Stories 2 amiibo? What do you think of the newest amiibo wave? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!