Nintendo Switch Online Surprises Subscribers With Freebie

✖

Nintendo Switch Online has surprised subscribers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite with a new freebie, or more specifically, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate freebie. Of course, like previously similar offers, this new one is for a limited time only, and it's nothing that's going to knock your ankle-cut socks off. That said, free is free, and right now all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can claim the Spirits Set 1.

With Spirits Set 1, players will be awarded two random Spirits, or more specifically, one Ace-class Primary Spirit and one Legend-class Support Spirit. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the free offer, which means if you don't own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there is no free offer.

That said, if you're interested in cashing in on the reward all you need to do is find the Special Offers tab after clicking on the Nintendo Switch Online icon, which can be found right on your system's home screen. And if it's still available, you will see it there. Meanwhile, if you're both a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber and a Persona 5 Strikers or a Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection owner, you will have additional free Spirits to claim.

Nintendo Switch Online is available for all Switch and Switch Lite owners, but it does cost $20 a year. In other words, these Spirits aren't technically free, but most are subscribed for the free SNES and NES games Nintendo gives subscribers every month and to play non-free-to-play online games. In other words, it's more or less a freebie because no one is subscribed to the service for free Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirits.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch Online and all things Nintendo Switch -- including the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, interviews, and previews -- click here or check out the relevant links below: