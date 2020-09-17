3 Great Nintendo Switch Games Stealth Released Today

Not one, not two, but three games came to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite today out of nowhere via the Nintendo eShop. Better yet, all three of them are great games. As you may know, the Nintendo Switch is the king of stealth release. It feels like almost every Nintendo Direct there's at least one surprise release, and today's Direct was no exception.

Headlining the three new games is Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of 2020's highest-rated games that released back in March via Moon Studios and Xbox Game Studios. The second biggest stealth release is likely Hades, the newest game from Supergiant Games, the makers of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre. The game has been available in Early Access since last year, but it was only today did it fully release on PC and Switch. The final game is The Long Dark, 2017's hit survival game from Hinterland Studio.

Below, you can read more about each game, check out a trailer for each game, finding pricing information for each game, and find a store page for each game.