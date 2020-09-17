3 Great Nintendo Switch Games Stealth Released Today
Not one, not two, but three games came to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite today out of nowhere via the Nintendo eShop. Better yet, all three of them are great games. As you may know, the Nintendo Switch is the king of stealth release. It feels like almost every Nintendo Direct there's at least one surprise release, and today's Direct was no exception.
Headlining the three new games is Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of 2020's highest-rated games that released back in March via Moon Studios and Xbox Game Studios. The second biggest stealth release is likely Hades, the newest game from Supergiant Games, the makers of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre. The game has been available in Early Access since last year, but it was only today did it fully release on PC and Switch. The final game is The Long Dark, 2017's hit survival game from Hinterland Studio.
Below, you can read more about each game, check out a trailer for each game, finding pricing information for each game, and find a store page for each game.
Hades
About: "Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant's critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre. As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt."
Price: $19.99
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
About: "From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to discover Ori’s true destiny."
Price: $29.99
The Long Dark
About: "Bright lights flare across the night sky. The wind rages outside the thin walls of your wooden cabin. A wolf howls in the distance. You look at the meager supplies in your pack, and wish for the days before the power mysteriously went out. How much longer will you survive?"
Price: $31.49