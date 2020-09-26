Nintendo Switch Makes 100 Games Less Than $1 for Very Limited Time

✖

Nintendo has made not one, not two, but 100 Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games $1 or cheaper via the Nintendo eShop. That's right, you can buy 100 Switch and Switch Lite games and not even spend close to $100, because quite a few games are as cheap as $0.4. That's right, four pennies. Of course, there isn't a single blockbuster AAA game or even a critically-acclaimed indie included in this bundle of 100 games. In fact, many of the games don't look too hot, but some certainly do. Further, you can't expect to find the holy grail when you only have $1.

As mentioned, the cheapest game within this 100-game bundle is just $0.4, and that game is NecroWorm. That said, there are four other games all under $0.10. Meanwhile, there's no super notable game at any price point below $1. However, if you're interested in checking out what the Nintendo eShop is offering, click here.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long any of these games will be on sale. Nintendo doesn't;t divulge this information. As a result, if you see anything that tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later. And at these price points, you have virtually nothing to lose if the game winds up being a bust.

You can barely buy a candy bar for less than $1. Granted most of these games aren't very expensive, to begin with, but they certainly took considerable time to make.

