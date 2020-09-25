Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch

✖

Are Pokemon HeartGold and Pokemon SoulSilver coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite? Some new "evidence" seemingly suggests this is exactly what is happening, but the evidence in question is far from definitive. The speculation is a result of newly filed trademarks from Nintendo for both games that were filed back on September 7. But, what does this mean? Does it mean both games are being ported to the Switch and Switch Lite? Does it mean we are getting Let's Go versions of both games? Or are Pokemon fans simply looking too much into a couple of trademarks? Well, all of these possibilities are possible, however, it appears this could be another example of looking into things too deeply.

The chance that Pokemon HeartGold and Pokemon SoulSilver will come to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are fairly high actually. Whether it's in the form of a port, a remake, or via Let's Go, the games are surely coming to the Switch and Switch Lite eventually. That's something Nintendo would do.

That said, do these trademarks relay this information? Hard to say. To maintain a trademark, Nintendo simply has to prove it's using said trademark. And this doesn't have to be shown with the games themselves. This includes things like merchandizing.

These could also be placeholders or an example of Nintendo protecting its IP. The point being, there are a few explanations for the trademarks, all of which are not nearly as exciting as the games coming to the Switch and Switch lite.

Nintendo has applied for trademarks for "POKÉMON HEARTGOLD" (T2020-110933) and "POKÉMON SOULSILVER" (T2020-110934), filed on September 7 pic.twitter.com/5Oz5VWe34E — abcboy (@abcboy101) September 22, 2020

