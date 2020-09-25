GTA 3 Ported to Nintendo Switch, But Not by Rockstar Games

✖

GTA 3 has been ported to the Nintendo Switch, but not by Rockstar Games. Over on YouTube, channel Eradicating Love revealed a new video showing the Grand Theft Auto game running on the Switch and how to get it to run on the console. Of course, you will need a hacked version of the system to achieve any of this, but if you're willing to take this risk, you can play the GTA game that kicked off the Grand Theft Auto series as we know it today on your Switch and Switch Lite.

As you can see via the video below, the game runs quite well on the Nintendo Switch, which is no surprise. While the Switch and Switch Lite are underpowered compared to their counterparts, they are capable of running far more technically demanding games, such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

As for the port itself, it comes after years of Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games ignoring the Switch and refusing to port the GTA series to the console. Of course, this is leaving considerable money on the table, but presumably, the bean counters over at Take-Two Interactive have deduced that while there's certainly money to be made, the resources are better spent elsewhere. After all, Take-Two Interactive isn't concerned with making money, it's concerned with making a lot of money.

All of that said, don't be surprised if this video is taken down soon at the request of Take-Two Interactive and its team of lawyers. The publisher is surely going to request it be removed, and if it isn't, it will certainly take legal action. How do we know this? Because it's done this in the past.

Will we ever see GTA 3 on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in an official capacity? Who knows. For now, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive haven't said a peep about bringing any GTA game to the Switch and Switch Lite, and at the moment there's no reason to expect this will change anytime soon.

