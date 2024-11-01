New Nintendo Switch Console Error Costs Switch Owners Lots of Money

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users recently got burned on a new, bizarre issue with Switch consoles involving the Nintendo eShop. As some Nintendo Switch users already know, the eShop has been plagued by the error code, 2813-5304.

As noted over on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page, users have been unable to make purchases on the Nintendo eShop, running into the error code above. What made the matter worse though is it happened right at the end of the massive Halloween Sale on the Nintendo eShop, which in turn prevented many Switch users from taking advantage of said deals and saving considerable amounts of money.

“I got a $100 Switch gift card, redeemed it, tried to buy multiple things in the eShop, but to no avail,” reads a post on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page. “Can someone please tell me what this error code (eShop Error Code: 2813-5304) means? I’ve scoured the Nintendo support website to find it, but there’s nothing on there that I’ve found that matches the error code. I’ve also closed the eShop and reopened it many times, along with restarting the console. Somebody please help me with this.”

The comment section of the post reveals this was not an isolated issue, and in some cases Nintendo Switch users can no longer afford the games they were going to buy.

“Yeah getting it too,” reads the top comment. “Tried to buy Ghosts and Goblins since the sale is ending in 8 hours. I have $11 in my account now so they took my money but won’t let me buy it.” Another comment adds: “What a terrible night to have a curse.”

The good news is that, according to the official Nintendo maintenance page, this issue has been fixed, but not before the sale ended. Thankfully, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas are around the corner so more Nintendo eShop sales are on the way, but whether these sales will include the same number of horror games the Halloween Sale did, remains to be seen. They probably won’t considering the Halloween Sale was especially loaded with horror games, as you would expect from a horror sale.

