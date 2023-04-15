Popular Nintendo Switch Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

A popular game on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED will soon be unplayable as its servers are being shut down and it's being removed from the Nintendo eShop. And because the game is an online-only game, even if you own it, you won't be able to play it. What makes this all the more painful for Nintendo Switch owners is that the game is also on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, where it will continue to be sold and playable. In other words, only the Nintendo Switch version is being removed from sale and being shut down.

The game in question is Hi-Rez Studios' Rogue Company, which only came to Nintendo Switch back in 2020 when the game debuted on October 1. Since then, the game garnered millions of players, though it's unclear how many active players it has. Whatever the case, it clearly doesn't have enough players on Nintendo Switch.

"After a lot of discussion, thought, and conversations across our team, we've made the difficult decision for Rogue Company to end support for our Nintendo Switch version, with our final date of support being June 20," reads a statement about the news from Hi-Rez Studios. "This choice wasn't made easily or without concern for our community, however we realized that the performance of our Switch port was not up to our standards, and we were unable to provide the level of support our players deserved. This shift allows us to provide players on other platforms better support and focus for their specific issues, as well as deliver updates with more flexibility and frequency whenever needed."

Ahead of the June 20 servers shutoff date, in-game purchases that use real money will be turned off on April 11, the same day the game will be removed from sale on the Nintendo eShop. And that's it. Unless you have another platform you can transfer your progress over from, you're about to lose all said progress if you're a Switch owner.

