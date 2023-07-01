Nintendo Switch's Next Major Game on Sale Before It Even Releases

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED's next notable release, the next notable Switch game releasing, is coming on July 12. Before that, it's on sale on the Nintendo eShop. Of course, this means you need to pre-order a digital copy of the game before it is out and before reviews are published, but if you don't mind handing over the check early for the Switch game, you can get for 25 percent off. This means rather than pay $19.99 for it, you will only pay $14.99 for it. That said, if the game comes out and is terrible, you're stuck with it and down $14.99. Nintendo does sometimes give out returns, but it's not common. Thankfully, there is a very slim chance of the game being bad.

The mystery game in question is Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, a sequel to 2016 surprise hit, Oxenfree. Like its predecessor, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is in development at Night School Studio, but where the first game was self-published, the sequel is being published by Netflix, which bought the studio in 2021 as part of a gradual effort to increase its gaming presence. The sequel is set to arrive, seven years after the first game, on July 12 via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile phones. According to Night School Studio, you don't need to play the first game to play the follow-up, however, it does enhance the experience.

"Five years after the events of Oxenfree, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals. What she finds is more than she bargained for," reads an official description for the sequel on the Nintendo eShop. "TVs turn on and off. Planes lose radar. Radio stations can't broadcast through the static. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for."

On Nintendo Switch, the game is set to take up 3.4 GB of space, support all three modes of play, and have the following language options: Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

Of course, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals isn't the biggest release in gaming this year, but it's one of the more notable games coming out in July and really the only semi notable game hitting Nintendo Switch until July 21, aka Pikmin 4 day. Whether the sequel will deliever on the anticipation though, remains to be seen.

It's worth noting that Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is a single-player Switch game, which means there is no need to worry about having a Nintendo Switch Online subscription unless you want to make use of Nintendo Switch Online-exclusive features while playing the game, like cloud saves. But, like most games on Switch, Nintendo Switch Online is not required to play this game.

