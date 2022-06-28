Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With the Best Stealth Release Yet

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have a few new stealth releases, and one of these stealth releases may be the best Nintendo Switch stealth release yet. Most Nintendo Switch stealth releases are for indie games or smaller releases. This isn't always the case, but it's usually the case. It's rare for something high profile to be stealth released on Switch, which is why so many were surprised when during today's Nintendo Direct it was announced that Portal: Companion Collection was releasing on Switch today, bringing Portal and Portal 2, two hall-of-fame-level games, to the Nintendo console for $19.99

Released by Valve in 2007, the first game was lauded as one of the best games of its year, garnering a 90 on Metacritic. Four years later, Portal 2 followed it up with similar success and acclaim. Upon release, it earned a 95 on Metacritic. This is the first time the pair of games have come to Nintendo consoles.

"Including Portal and Portal 2, the Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch with all the groundbreaking gameplay, dark humor, and exploration that earned the series hundreds of awards," reads an official pitch of the collection. "In Portal, you'll use a highly experimental portal device to solve physical puzzles and challenges. Maneuver objects-and yourself-through space to puzzle your way through the mysterious Aperture Science Laboratories. Return to Aperture Laboratories in Portal 2 where you'll once again face off with the lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles. Plus Portal 2 also includes a cooperative game mode with local, split-screen, and online multiplayer so you and a friend can think with portals."

For more Nintendo Switch coverage and more general Nintendo coverage -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.