Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.

Back in 2011, Tachyon released a game called Bullet Soul via the Xbox 360 and the Xbox 360 only. At the time, the game was only available in Japan, but when it came to PC in 2017, it came to a worldwide audience. In 2014, a follow-up to this game was released called Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst. Again, it was an Xbox 360 exclusive and a Japan-only release before coming to PC and a global audience in 2017.box 360 games.

Fast-forward, and now the pair of games are coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED via MAGES. When the pair of games release via the Nintendo eShop, they will cost $19.99.

Right now, there's no word of the pair of games coming any other platforms. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.