Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 199 via the N64 and the N64 only. Upon release, it only garnered a 77 on Metacritic, which isn't the greatest score, but it went on to become a commercial success, like most Pokemon games, good or bad.

"Professor Oak needs your help! The Professor has asked you to capture the Wild Pokemon of Pokemon Island on film Tour the island in your ZERO-ONE vehicle and snap pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitat. Wild Pokemon are often camera-shy. so you'll have to use special items to bring them out in the open. Only the best shots will do for the Professor's Pokemon Report, so sharpen your photography skills and get ready to SNAP!"

If you don't have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack or are just not interested in resisting the late 90s, you can still enjoy the series with the Switch installment appropriately titled New Pokemon Snap. A sequel to the N64 classic, it released in 2021 to similar reviews, garnering a 79 on Metacritic. While it also sold well, it seem to come up short in terms of generating the same level of prominence and importance.

