The Super Mario Bros. Movie Release Date Gets Pushed Ahead Earlier

The release date for The Super Mario Bros. Movie in numerous regions around the globe has now been pushed ahead just a few days earlier. Within the past day, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment announced that the upcoming animated Mario movie would be launching in China ahead of other territories. And while some fans found this earlier launch date in China a bit puzzling, it seems that those in charge of the movie have now opted to release it at the same time for virtually all major territories.

In a new announcement shared on the official social channels for The Super Mario Bros. Movie today, it was shared that the film's new release date will be Wednesday, April 5th. Originally, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was set to release on April 7th, which means that this new arrival is only two days earlier. A reason for the release date tweak wasn't provided, but many fans haven't found themselves complaining about being able to watch the movie sooner than anticipated.

Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28. pic.twitter.com/CjlikfC3cu — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 28, 2023

While we've already been seeing a whole lot more of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in recent weeks, Nintendo is planning one more big presentation for the movie before it drops in theaters. Next week on March 9th, a new Nintendo Direct presentation dedicated to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be taking place. At this time, Nintendo will show off the film's final trailer which will likely give us our best look at the project so far.

If you somehow haven't been paying much attention to The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the lead-up to its launch, the film is slated to feature a star-studded cast. In addition to Chris Pratt providing his voice for the titular Mario, Charlie Day will portray Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy will be Peach, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, Seth Rogen plays Donkey Kong, and Jack Black will step into the role of the villainous Bowser.

Are you happy to see that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now arriving sooner than anticipated? And will you be watching the film for yourself when it does hit theaters? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.