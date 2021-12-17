Nintendo Switch Online Surprises Fans With 5 Classic Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has been slowly adding just one new Nintendo 64 game per month, but it appears that Sega Genesis games will be added at a much faster clip. Nintendo has announced that five new games that originated on the system are now available through the Sega Genesis app: Altered Beast, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, Thunder Force II, and ToeJam & Earl. These five games offer a significant amount of variety, and gamers that might have missed them during the Genesis era should have no problem finding something to enjoy!

The official Nintendo Twitter account revealed the new games alongside a trailer, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with how the Expansion Pack works, it’s a different plan from the standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription. For $30 more, subscribers gain access to the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as libraries of games for the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. These games are included in apps that can be downloaded free from the Nintendo eShop. The Expansion Pack has been the subject of a significant amount of controversy since it was first revealed. While the upgraded version of Nintendo Switch Online grants users the ability to check out a number of additional retro games, many feel that it’s not worth the additional cost. In fact, of the five Sega Genesis games added today, four are available in Sega Genesis Classics, a retro compilation available on Switch.

Hopefully, today’s update means that we’ll be seeing a lot more Sega Genesis games added in bigger batches. The console offered a large library of classic games, and it would be nice to see more of them added to the service. Of the games added today, ToeJam & Earl is a personal favorite, and those that enjoy the game might want to check out ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, a modern-day sequel currently available on the Nintendo eShop.

