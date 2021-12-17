The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Window Potentially Revealed

It looks like the release window for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which is the unofficial title of the next game in the Zelda series, has potentially been revealed. At this point in time, Nintendo itself has only committed to releasing Breath of the Wild 2 at some point in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, with a more defined launch window yet to be revealed. Fortunately, according to one Nintendo insider, we now have a better idea of when the game specifically could end up arriving.

In the latest episode of IGN’s Nintendo Voice Chat podcast, company co-founder Peer Schneider revealed that he has recently spoken to a number of employees at Nintendo about what the publisher has in store for 2022. While Schneider didn’t go into great detail about what Nintendo’s upcoming year might look like, he said that those he has spoken to at the company are extremely excited about what is in the pipeline. He also went on to say that the lack of a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at last week’s The Game Awards event doesn’t mean that the game has been delayed out of 2022.

Speaking more to the actual release date of Breath of the Wild 2, later on in the podcast, Schneider suggested that the game will be launching by November 2022. Schneider didn’t explicitly say that this will be the month in which the game does land on Nintendo Switch, but he did say that November will be “when we’re playing Breath of the Wild 2.” Whether or not this indicates that Schneider has inside knowledge about the new Zelda title’s release date, or instead he is just assuming that the game will be out by this point, isn’t known.

Obviously, it’s important to stress that you take this entire situation involving the release window of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 with a grain of salt. Even if Schneider is privy to the game’s release date, these plans could always change internally at Nintendo in the coming months. As such, until Nintendo officially gives us a more defined launch date or window to go off of, we should just continue to assume that the game will be broadly arriving at some point within the coming 12 months.

What do you think about this new information associated with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2? Do you think that a November 2022 launch for the game would make sense? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.