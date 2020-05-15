Latest Elder Scrolls Game Surprise Releases on Nintendo Switch Today

✖

Surprise, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. During E3 2019, Bethesda announced it was bringing the mobile Elder Scrolls experience to the platform, however, it was unclear when this would happen, well, up until this week at least. Earlier this week, a Nintendo eShop listing for the game went up early revealing that the divisive and free-to-play game was dropping on Switch on May 14, also known as today.

Unsurprisingly, the listing was quickly pulled, but not before the Internet got its receipt. As a result, while this is officially a surprise release, unofficially we've known about this release for a few days. That said, it appears even the positive magic of a surprise release isn't helping the port. The game's Nintendo Switch launch trailer, which you can peep below, currently has more dislikes than likes, which is rare for a video game trailer.

While The Elder Scrolls: Blades has found its audience on mobile phones, the fact is that it's pretty divisive among gamers as a whole. Why? Well, for one because it's a mobile entry in a beloved and popular franchise that hasn't gotten a proper entry since 2012. And two, because it's very much a free-to-play mobile game.

The free-to-play dungeon crawler -- which supports up to two players -- will require a humble 1.2 GB of space. Meanwhile, it supports the following languages: French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian, and English.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Experience stunning dungeon adventures.

Create and customize your city, restoring it to greatness.

Conquer your rivals in epic one-on-one Arena battles.

Create any character you want and discover unique weapons, armor, and abilities.

Master the never-ending Abyss with a cutting-edge combat system.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.