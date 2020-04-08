Special Minecraft-Themed Nintendo Switch Controller Releasing This Week

Controller makers Power A have revealed another brand new Nintendo Switch controller, and this one is dropping this week. More specifically, the company has revealed a new Minecraft-themed Nintendo Switch pro controller, which is scheduled to release on April 10, or at least this is what an Amazon listing for the controller suggests. In addition to this, the listing also reveals Power A will be asking for $50 for the controller, which is its standard price point for its Switch controllers.

According to the listing, in addition to a special Minecraft grass block design, the Bluetooth wireless controller has been built for comfort, makes use of motion controls, has mappable advanced gaming buttons, and lasts up to 30 hours on batteries. However, while it can be used dock or undocked, it does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo functionality,.

“Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Minecraft grass Block design,” reads an official production description of the controller. “Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect playtime) or add your own rechargeable batteries. Can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC.”

