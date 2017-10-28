Nintendo Switch Still Has Eyes Set On Netflix, Says Reggie Fils-Aime

The Nintendo Switch continues to be a huge hit with gamers everywhere, and the inclusion of more third party support than ever before is only increasing its popularity. But what about the other services that Nintendo has discussed in the past? With the Switch’s easy portability, video streaming services such as Netflix would be a functional addition to the platform but the subject has been a silent one. At least until now.

Nintendo of America’s (and resident meme) Reggie Fil-Aime recently with Kotaku at an event this weekend and one of the topics that came up was that of the Nintendo Switch bringing Netflix to the system in the near future. When asked directly about video-on-demand, Fil-Aime gave a coy “in due time” response and then passed the buck on over to the service providers themselves, “You’d have to ask the folks at Netflix. I have [Netflix CEO] Reed [Hasting]’s number.”

Since Nintendo has already expressed interest in this move and the head of Netflix has revealed his plans for expansion in previous months, it seems like a match made in heaven. Given that “due time” is usually Reg-speak for “absolutely”, it’s very possible we could be seeing an official announcement sometime soon. Especially so since the popular streaming service is already on other platforms such as PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.



If you’re sad about still not getting any confirmation, we’ve got just the thing to make you feel better: puppies. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the amazing Super Mario Odyssey title that recently dropped, you have to see the adorable Shiba Inu pup in the latest title. He will just melt your heart!