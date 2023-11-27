Nintendo Switch Firmware Update Changes List of Banned Words

A recent update to Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles has added new words that are banned on the family of consoles. If you weren't already aware, Nintendo has always kept a specific list of words that aren't allowed to be used on its platforms. Given the ever-changing nature of language, though, Nintendo has often had to update this list in the past to keep up with changing times. Now, this trend has continued once again, although the words that have been banned this time around are a bit obscure.

Noted on social media by Switch data miner @OatmealDome, the latest firmware update for Nintendo Switch consoles added a new slate of words that are no longer allowed on the consoles. This time around, most of the words that have been barred from Switch are specific to certain regions. This includes various Japanese phrases that are tied to "killing" and others that are said to have been related to Nazism. Perhaps the strangest word that has been banned though is "lepra," which seems to be the Dutch word for the disease leprosy. It's a bit puzzling why this specific word was chosen to be outlawed on Switch, but alas, it now is.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update]



A rebootless update for 17.0.0 is out. The sole changes are to the bad word lists:



- A Nazi phrase is now blocked in all languages instead of only some.

- Some Japanese phrases involving killing were blocked.

- “Leprosy” was blocked in Dutch. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 21, 2023

Moving forward, Switch users will surely continue to see new updates of this type that add new words and phrases to the current list. As for Nintendo itself, though, the Japanese game publisher will never make much public mention of these types of updates are going to roll out. With this in mind, if you want to keep track of the list of banned words that are going to continue to hit Switch, you'll have to pay close attention whenever new console patches come about.

How do you feel about these new words that have now been banned on Switch platforms? And do you think there are any notable words that Nintendo hasn't yet barred from the console that should be included in the future? Let me know either down in the comments section or you can reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.