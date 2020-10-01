Nintendo Switch Online Gets New Free Game

✖

Nintendo has added a new free game to the Nintendo Switch Online offering, and unlike most free games offered to subscribers, this one isn't a retro SNES or NES game. More specifically, starting today all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download Super Mario Bros. 35, via the Nintendo eShop, for free. And this is the only way to play the game. There's currently no option to purchase or download the game separately. What there is though is a cap on the game. As Nintendo notes, it will only be playable until March 31, 2021. After this, it will be removed, and for now, there's no word if it will ever come back.

For those that don't know: Super Mario Bros. 35 takes the classic 2D Mario formula and injects it with a battle royale mode in a way that is very reminiscent of Tetris 99.

In it, you will race against time, defeat enemies, and even sabotage opponents in your attempt to be the last Mario standing. In each round, every player is given the same timed stage. From here, you will need to defeat enemies to earn extra time while balancing attacking other players. And of course, this means you will also need to worry about defending yourself. Meanwhile, there are also coins to pick up that can be used to get in-game items, including power-ups.

Adding to this will be special battles, which will be limited-time events where you can play a set order of courses with special conditions, such as, starting with 100 coins. Further supplementing the core experience will be daily challenges, complete with objectives and in-game coins to earn.

On Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the game will require 400MB of space, and support the following languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, Russian, and Chinese.

