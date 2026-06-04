One of the Best N64 Games Now Free With Nintendo Switch Online

One of the great N64 games from Rare and Nintendo is now free with Nintendo Switch Online with the Expansion Pack. Like every previous N64 game, this new one is not accessible to those with just a standard subscription without the Expansion Pack. Those who do have a subscription on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 with the Expansion Pack can not only access the game for free, but can also play it infinitely. That said, if you had an N64 in 1999, you have likely already played the N64 exclusive game for many, many hours.

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Back on November 22, 1999, Rare — before Nintendo sold it to Xbox — and Nintendo released an N64 exclusive game, a successor to both Super Mario 64 and Donkey Kong Country called Donkey Kong 64. Despite being one of the highest-rated games of its year, thanks to a 90 on Metacritic, at the time some considered the game somewhat of a disappointment because it did not quite live up to its predecessors. Over time, though, this sentiment faded, and it was recognized as one of the great N64 games ever released. It was also notably Rare’s final Donkey Kong game and the first and only 3D platformer in the series until 2025’s Donkey Kong Bonanza for Nintendo Switch 2.

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First Release Since Wii U

In 2015, Donkey Kong Country got its first re-release, courtesy of the Wii U Virtual Console; however, because the Wii U sold very, very poorly, most Nintendo fans did not revisit it at this time, which means this new Nintendo Switch Online release will be their first opportunity to revisit the 27-year-old classic. How the collect-a-thon holds up, we don’t know, and how exactly buttery smooth the emulation is, we also don’t know. That said, while there have been some problems with GameCube emulation on Nintendo Switch Online, this hasn’t really been the case with N64 games.

“30 years of my life and I never thought I would see this again in my life. Great game for its time,” writes one Nintendo fan in the comment section of the trailer above. Another adds, “Finally all the mainline DK games on the same console.”

Unfortunately, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription with the Expansion Pack — which costs $50 a year — is the only way to play this new N64 game. There is no option for individual purchase on the eShop, which means there is no option to permanently add it to your library.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.