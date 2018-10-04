Nintendo Switch Online NES Games Schedule Revealed, Will Be In HD

Tomorrow, the Nintendo Switch Online service kicks off, and although some folks are wondering about the quality of some of its features, there is one that will appeal to old-school fans — 8-bit NES games. And now we know which ones will be coming to the service.

The schedule of games that will be available over the next few months has been revealed, and, as expected, there will be a rotation of new games each month, including classics from Nintendo and third-party companies like Capcom and Konami.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s more, these won’t just be ROMs of older games. Nintendo has confirmed that the games will playable in HD, even though you probably won’t notice too much of a difference with the 8-bit style graphics. Nevertheless, they’ll be of the best quality they can be, so you can enjoy favorites like Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda and countless others.

Let’s take a look at the schedule, starting with the games you can play tomorrow!

Launch titles:

Soccer

Tennis

Donkey Kong

Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros.

Balloon Fight

Ice Climber

Dr. Mario

The Legend of Zelda

Super Mario Bros. 3

Double Dragon

River City Ransom

Ghosts’n Goblins

Tecmo Bowl

Gradius

Pro Wrestling

Excitebike

Yoshi

Ice Hockey

Baseball

October:

Double Dragon (single player offline)

Gradius (single player offline)

NES Open Tournament Golf

Solomon’s Key

SUPER DODGE BALL

Super Mario Bros. 3 (single player offline)

November:

Dr. Mario (single player offline)

Metroid (single player offline)

Mighty Bomb Jack

Super Mario Bros. (single player offline)

TwinBee

December:

Adventures of Lolo

The Legend of Zelda (single player offline)

NINJA GAIDEN

Wario’s Woods

As you can see, there are some pretty diverse titles here, and even some that will be fully available for offline play. And who knows, 2019 could bring an even bigger line-up to the picture.

The trailer above gives you an idea of how NES games work on the Switch. Essentially, you go through a selection screen, highlight the games you want to play, and start in. You’ll see what becomes available as you jump in, and you won’t have to wait too long to enjoy.

Nintendo Switch Online launches tomorrow, September 18!