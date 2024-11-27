Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds 3 Free SEGA Genesis Games

A new Nintendo Switch Online update has been released by Nintendo that adds not one, not two, but three classic SEGA Genesis games to the subscription service. This is notably the first time this year that SEGA Genesis games have been added. Considering the year is almost over, these will likely be the only SEGA Genesis games added to Nintendo Switch Online in 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, each game is free to play infinitely with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but only with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Not only are the games not free without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, they can’t even be accessed. This is true of every retro game available with Nintendo Switch Online.

As for the three games specifically, they are as follows: ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Mercs, and Vectorman. All three of these games are more deeper cuts than marquee SEGA Genesis games, which is probably why they took longer to add.

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron:

About: “In the second of the eponymous cult-classic exploration series, ToeJam and Earl have successfully returned to their home planet, Funkotron, but now they’re being invaded by not-so-groovy Earthlings! They’re running around your planet like they own the place, so catch them and send them back! You have to find all the Earthlings and send them back once you reach the goal. There’s no shortage of funkiness as you explore the action-packed side-scrolling stages with the iconic duo.”

Mercs:

About: “In the second installment of the highly popular arcade action shooter series, players take on the role of the United States mercenary unit MERCS as they defeat swarms of enemies and make their way to the boss. In addition to the seven-mission Arcade Mode where you must rescue the former president of the United States from the clutches of revolutionary forces, you can also play through the eight-mission Original Mode and eliminate the ballistic missile using five different soldiers with unique abilities. Two stories in one game!”

Vectorman:

About: “Play as the robot Vectorman in this action game with must-see fluid animations. The Orbots, Earth’s environmental cleanup drones, have rebelled. Vectorman is humanity’s last hope to stop the robot revolution.”

Nintendo Switch Online, in 12-month subscription form, can be had for just $20. Meanwhile, the Expansion Pass tier is a bit more pricey at $50 for a 12-month subscription. Each can be acquired via smaller subscriptions, but yearly subscriptions are the cheapest rate.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.