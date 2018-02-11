Nintendo Assures That Its Online Switch Service Will Be “Worth the Wait”

It seems like we’ve been waiting forever for Nintendo to establish its devoted online service for the Nintendo Switch, bringing with it on-demand classics and advanced multiplayer features – and for a surprisingly small price.

But last month we finally got the news that the service will debut this September, although features weren’t provided at the time of the report. However, a new interview with the president of the company, Tatsumi Kimishima, revealed that it’ll be “worth the wait.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent Q & A session that tied in with the company’s latest financial report (which, by the way, had all sorts of good news), the Nintendo Switch Online service was brought up, along with the question of why it’s been seeing its fair share of delays.

Kimishima replied, “We view the online service as one component of our efforts to diversify how ur games are played and to get people to play more of our games. That is why we want to apply substantial resources to the online service, with the thinking that we will devote our energies to making this a for-pay service.”

He continued, “As for how we plan to popularize the service, it is less about the mechanism and more a question of what kinds of products we can offer, and the spread of the service will depend on whether consumers want what we offer. Please give us a bit more time to announce more details about the service. I think that announcement will convey to you how we plan to popularize the service.”

Executive officer Shinya Takahashi also added, “We have some ideas about how to make Nintendo Switch Online appealing when it becomes a for-pay service, so I think our next announcement will be worth the wait.”

Kimishima had talked about the service in the past as well, noting that it was a “paid subscription service that expands the online functionality of the Nintendo Switch. We reported previously that the service would launch in 2018, and now the official start time has been set to September 2018. Work is progressing on ways to further heighten the gaming experience for consumers.”

We should probably get more details around E3 in just a few months, so be sure to check back for the full lowdown.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.