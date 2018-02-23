Nintendo Finally Opens Up Nintendo Switch Games For Player Reviews

One small step for Nintendo Switch, one huge leap for Nintendo. Nintendo made a small, yet incredibly noticeable, change to their website that now allows fans of the hybrid console to voice their opinions on the ever growing library. It may seem small, but it opens up a world of communication between the Big N and the players that love them.

The changes can be seen here, on their official website, but Nintendo fans will notice that at the bottom of certain titles, a new form is revealed that allows players to rate each game with a star scale in addition to an engaging headline and comment section. This is a fantastic tool for those looking to jumpstart their career as a games writer, but are finding it difficult to grow their portfolio on a public level.

This feature will allow individual users to publish their review and then archive it to their name. You can also mark whether or not the review contains spoilers, so it’s less of a minefield for those wishing for more blanketed impressions and not point-by-point story breakdowns.

It’s pretty simple! Connect, or sign-up for, an account and go to a title that has already been released. Scroll down to the bottom and you’ll see a section that asks if you want to leave a review. Obviously this feature isn’t available for games that haven’t released yet, but if you’ve got a lot of thoughts on a recent port or a fan favourite – let them out and share them with the world!

In other Nintendo-related news, did you see that Bloomingdale was partnering up with Nintendo for a new “Let’s Play” clothing line?

“With the 90’s nostalgia happening in fashion and pop-culture, Nintendo is the perfect partner to take over the Bloomingdale’s spring campaign,” said Kevin Harter, Bloomingdale’s Group Vice President, Integrated Marketing. “We are continually trying to enhance our customer experience and partnering with Nintendo on in-store activations and limited-edition merchandise reinforces the notion that fashion is about having fun.”

You can see what items are coming soon right here, including some pretty swanky Mario swim trunks!