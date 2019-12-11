The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). If you play on your TV a lot, you’re into fighting games and shooters, or you simply want a more comfortable controller, the Pro is absolutely essential.

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Pro controller is also overpriced at $69.99. However, you can grab one here at Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and here on Amazon (free fast shipping for Prime members) for only $55 today, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on it (UPDATE: Actually, it was a few bucks cheaper during a very short lived “price in cart” Cyber Monday deal in 2018.). Needless to say, if you ordered a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you’ll definitely want to consider taking advantage of this deal. On that note…

Time is running out to score a deal on the Nintendo Switch, and one of the best offers that we’ve seen for the 2019 holiday season on the new and improved battery life model is happening now at Amazon and Best Buy. At the time of writing you can score a $30 credit from both stores when you order a Nintendo Switch console with Gray or Neon Joy-Cons.

You can score the deal from Amazon using the code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout on the Gray version here and the Neon version here. The $30 e-Gift card deal is automatically applied at Best Buy via this link.

