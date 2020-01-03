The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $55 Deal is Back

Enjoying the Nintendo Switch you got for the holidays? If you’ve been thinking about picking up an additional controller, you might want to go for the Pro. If you play on your TV a lot, you’re into fighting games and shooters, or you simply want a more comfortable controller, the Nintendo Switch Pro is the way to go. It has excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is also overpriced at $69.99. However, you can grab one here at Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and here on Amazon (free fast shipping for Prime members) for only $55 today. That’s just a shade off the all-time low.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, if you picked up Pokemon Sword and/or Pokemon Shield for the Nintendo Switch, GameStop has a one-day deal going that you might be interested in. Until the end of the day today, January 3rd, you can grab a copy of the Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield: The Official Galar Region Pokédex right here for only $13. The description reads:

“Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield: The Official Galar Region Pokédex has details on the Pokémon you can encounter and catch in the Galar region. With entries spanning from your first partner Pokémon to mysterious and powerful Legendary Pokémon, you’ll discover what you need to know to build the team that’s right for you—where to find elusive Pokémon, the moves they can use, how to evolve them, and more. You’ll be prepared for whatever challenges you face!”

Detailed info on the Pokémon you can find in Galar

Lists of moves, items, and more—including how you might get them!

Information on Gigantamax Pokémon!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.