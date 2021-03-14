Nintendo Switch Pro Speculation Reignited Following New Rumor

✖

Rumors regarding a "pro" version of the Nintendo Switch console have been heating up this month, and it seems that the current model of the console could be on its way out the door! According to a source for Gamereactor, Nvidia will stop producing its Tegra X1 Mariko processor this year. The system on a chip (SoC) is used in the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles. With Bloomberg reporting that a new Switch model is set to begin production this year, the timing would make sense! As with all rumors, readers will want to take this with a grain of salt until confirmed.

Rumors surrounding a new Switch model have been circulating for years. The console has performed incredibly well for Nintendo since its release in 2017, but the reality is there are a lot of modern games the system can't handle. If the rumors regarding the Switch Pro prove correct, it would give third party publishers far more options to bring to the system. It would also give Nintendo the ability to make games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 more impressive from a technical standpoint. Nintendo has always placed a greater emphasis on gameplay over visuals, but there's certainly some room for growth.

Last year saw the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, two consoles with quite a bit more power than the Switch is capable of. Both systems have seen a lot of hype, and Microsoft and Sony have struggled to meet demand. Switch has remained the dominant console, but a new model would help Nintendo stay competitive once PS5 and Xbox Series X become easier to find. Switch has been one of Nintendo's biggest success stories since the Wii, and the company clearly wants to keep that going!

Despite the prominence of these rumors, Nintendo has been secretive regarding a new Switch model. The company has always been notoriously tight-lipped, so this comes as little surprise. Bloomberg's piece claims the new Switch model will go into production in June, so an official announcement will likely come sooner, rather than later. For now, Nintendo fans will just have to remain patient and see when, and if, the company makes an official announcement.

