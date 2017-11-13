Nintendo Could Be Ramping Up Switch Production For Next Year

We’ve already seen that the Nintendo Switch has become a tremendous seller for this year, poised to surpass the Wii U’s lifetime sales by early next year. But there are those that still don’t have their hands on Nintendo’s handheld/console hybrid, and are probably still looking for one. That said, the publisher appears to be acting accordingly.

Based on this report from the Wall Street Journal, Nintendo is already prepping to make more Nintendo Switch units for next year, starting in April. It had originally planned to set up around 12 to 18 million units for the year, but now that number has ballooned to somewhere between 25 to 30 million units. And there could be even more where that came from, depending on how this year’s holiday sales go. Yep, Nintendo could be pushing for 35 million or higher.

The company has some big sales going on already, building and sending out eight million Nintendo Switch systems and selling through a big amount of them. Considering the games that are available from the company – like Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey – that’s not a colossal shock. But still, you have to wonder if Nintendo can continue on its record-setting sell-through over the next year, and isn’t over-preparing just in case they have a slow 2018 year. After all, we don’t know about too many of the games being set up for it, save for new entries in the Pokemon, Metroid Prime, Yoshi and Kirby franchises.

But that could change with a few key announcements, such as a new Smash Bros. game, which would be a huge hit with the competitive community, as well as original games and possible returning franchises, like Donkey Kong and maybe even F-Zero. We’ll have to see what’s announced over the next few months.

For now, though, we wish Nintendo even bigger success with sales through the holiday season and well into 2018 – and really want some more hit games announced. Knowing how the publisher has done with the first six months of the Switch’s life cycle, we’re in for some great news.

The Nintendo Switch is available now at retailers everywhere.