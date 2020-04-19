Top New Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC Games Releasing This Week -- April 19-25, 2020

The last full week of April is upon us, and after a slow week of releases last week, a healthy slab of new Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One games are dropping. This week, players will once again lose sleep over every move in XCOM, become the Predator, revisit an RPG classic, roleplay a delivery driver in a futuristic cyberpunk city, become stranded in Pacific ocean, save mankind from impending doom, and channel their inner anime. Like every week, it's important to remember this is not a complete list of every single new video game releasing this week across every single video game platform to ever exists. This weekly series provides the rundown of every single salient -- emphasis on salient -- new video game dropping any given week. In this case, salient means not only big and flashy releases, but any quality looking game or title that has some level of anticipation and buzz around it. In addition to the newest and hottest debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes are also included, as is meaty DLC. What's not included is minor DLC that adds two winks and a few blinks of content or gives your horse dope armor. Lastly, while the occasional Google Stadia or mobile game will sneak their way on here, this weekly series is largely focused on traditional console and PC games. NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there's absolutely zero significance to the ordering.

PICK OF THE WEEK: XCOM CHIMERA SQUAD Pitch: "XCOM: Chimera Squad delivers an all-new story and turn-based tactical combat experience in the XCOM universe. After years of alien rule, humanity won the war for Earth. But when the Overlords fled the planet, they left their former soldiers behind. Now, five years after the events of XCOM 2, humans and aliens are working together to forge a civilization of cooperation and coexistence." Release Date: April 24 Platforms: PC

PREDATOR: HUNTING GROUNDS Pitch: "Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits human against Predator. As part of a Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey." Release Date: April 24 Platforms: PC and PS4

TRIALS OF MANA Pitch: "The Trials of Mana remake seamlessly brings the beloved story and characters of Seiken Densetsu 3 (the third game in the Mana series) to the modern gamer. When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction…" Release Date: April 24 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4

CLOUDPUNK Pitch: "Your name is Rania. This is your first night working for Cloudpunk, the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You go everywhere, from the Marrow below to the spires that pierce the grey clouds high above before scraping the edge of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous, and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver." Release Date: April 23 Platforms: PC

STRANDED DEEP Pitch: "Take the role of a plane crash survivor stranded somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Come face to face with some of the most life threatening scenarios that will result in a different experience each time you play. Scavenge. Discover. Survive." Release Date: April 21 Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One (Already available on PC)

ITTA Pitch: "Test your limits in ITTA, a bullet-hell, boss-rush style adventure. Armed with her father’s revolver and guided by a strange ghostly cat, a displaced girl must battle her way through impossible trials in search of answers… and peace." Release Date: April 22 Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4: ROAD TO BORUTO Pitch: "The latest game in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series is finally here for Nintendo Switch! It features all DLC, including the latest 'NEXT GENERATIONS' DLC Update Pack. Relive the Fourth Great Ninja War that unfolded in Naruto Shippuden, and experience the story of Boruto: Naruto the Movie featuring Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki. Plus, choose from 124 ninja—the most in the series! Join in action-packed battles, whenever and wherever you want!" Release Date: April 24 Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

DELIVER US THE MOON Pitch: "Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?" Release Date: April 24 Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One (Already available on PC)

MOTOGP20 Pitch: "Rev up your engines for a new chapter of the MotoGP series! MotoGP 20 is back with a revived Managerial Career mode and more. Awaiting you are even more realistic graphics, improved gameplay, a new way to experience the historic content and all the excitement of the 2020 season!" Release Date: April 23 Platforms: Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

FILAMENT Pitch: "An abandoned spaceship, missing crew and a lone mysterious voice. Solve challenging puzzles and uncover what really happened to the crew of The Alabaster." Release Date: April 23 Platforms: PC

THE SHATTERING Pitch: "The Shattering is a first-person, story-driven, psychological thriller. Its defining features are the dynamic environments, beautiful aesthetic and intriguing story. The gameplay is meant to submerge you in the mind of John, as you take each step forward into the twisted mystery of what happened." Release Date: April 21 Platforms: PC

112 OPERATOR Pitch: "Manage emergency services in any city in the world! Take calls and dispatch rescue forces. Handle difficult situations, now depending on the weather, and traffic. Help the citizens through cataclysms and natural disasters, becoming a better emergency number operator every day!" Release Date: April 23 Platforms: PC

BROKEN LINES Pitch: "Broken Lines is a story-driven turn-based tactical RPG set in an alternate-history version of World War II. It’s a game about a group of eight soldiers who crash-land behind enemy lines. It’s up to you to lead them home while fending off the enemy and helping them deal with the horrors of war." Release Date: April 23 Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Already available on PC)

HELP WILL COME TOMORROW Pitch: "In a Siberian wilderness, on the eve of October Revolution, passengers must survive a catastrophe on the Trans-Siberian railway train. Manage scarce resources and stay alive in the frosty wilderness of Siberia until help arrives, facing dangers, their own weaknesses and, above all, their own prejudice." Release Date: April 21 Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH Pitch: "Dragon Marked For Death is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in online multiplayer. The characters, known as the Dragonkblood Clan, have forged a pact with the Astral Dragon, which granted them special new powers." Release Date: April 21 Platforms: PC (Already available on Nintendo Switch)

AZURE STRIKER GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK Pitch: "Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack brings the electrifying 2D side-scrolling action games Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 to PS4 in one single package. Featuring a robust cast of characters that are fully voiced (in Japanese) and over 25 vocal tracks, the world of Gunvolt provides excitement at every turn. Exclusive to the PS4 version, a brand new vocal track, ‘Final Station,’ is included!" Release Date: April 23 Platforms: PS4 (Already available on Nintendo Switch)