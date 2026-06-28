Sony Discounts Some of the Best PlayStation Exclusive Games Ever to $2

Sony has discounted some of the best and most iconic PlayStation exclusive games ever to just $2. Most PlayStation fans would likely agree that PlayStation Studios peaked during the PS4 generation. So far, in the PS5 generation, it’s failed to replicate the form it had in the generation prior. Arguably, its greatest studio, Naughty Dog, did not peak during the PS4 generation, nor the PS5 generation, but during the PS3 generation, putting PlayStation on its back at this time.

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The studios that defined this generation of gaming were Naughty Dog, Rockstar Games, Bethesda Game Studios, BioWare, Epic Games, Valve, Infinity Ward, Treyarch, DICE, Irrational Games, Bungie, and, of course, Nintendo. Picking from this list to one single studio is hard, but PlayStation fans would probably pick Naughty Dog, which released the first three Uncharted games, plus The Last of Us, during this generation. If you have never played the former, the Uncharted PS3 trilogy, you should right this wrong, and you can do so by paying $2 per game, $6 total, for Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. This PS4 remastered collection — playable on PS5 via backward compatibility — includes: Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

PlayStation Store Deal

This deal comes courtesy of the PlayStation Store, where these games have never been cheaper than this before. That said, this PlayStation Store deal is only available to PS4 and PS5 users until July 2. After this, the 70% discount will expire. Very frugal PlayStation fans could try to wait for a deeper discount, but this collection is 11 years old, and it’s probably not going to get cheaper than $2 per game. Unfortunately, the collection does not include 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, nor spin-off games 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or 2011’s Uncharted: Golden Abyss. These spin-offs aren’t on the same level as the rest of the series, but Uncharted 4 is one of the best games in the franchise.

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For those curious, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune began the series in 2007, earning an 88 on Metacritic. Two years later came Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, which most PlayStation fans agree is the best game in the series. Fittingly, it has the highest rating in the series with a 96. Two years after this, came Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception in 2011, which hit to a 92. For context, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the second-highest rated game in the series with a 93 on Metacritic.

According to an April report, a new Uncharted game is in the works, but there is no word on whether it is at Naughty Dog or another PlayStation Studio. Whatever the future of the series is, the core Uncharted franchise is a must-play for PlayStation fans. Those who haven’t played it yet have no excuse. And yes, the series holds up extremely well, minus the first game, which shows its age a little bit.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.