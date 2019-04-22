Nintendo Switch Surpasses The N64 in Lifetime Sales

The Nintendo Switch easily passed the Wii U and then the GameCube in sales, and now it has passed the Nintendo 64. Earlier today, VGChartz posted a new report revealing that, according to its normally reliant sale estimations, the Switch has surpassed 33 million units sold after it sold another 217,000 units this past week. And as you may know, officially, the Nintendo 64 peaked at 32.93 million units.

The Nintendo 64 was on the market for four years before the GameCube was released. In other words, it sold a bulk of its 32 million in four years. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch has been on the market for about two years, which means it sold what the N64 did in about half the time.

Now that it has passed the N64, the Switch’s next target will be the SNES, which sits at 49 million. Given the current trajectory of the hybrid console, you’d expect it to overtake 50 million within the next 18 months.

While the Nintendo Switch will soon past the the SNES, it has a long way to go before it catches some of Nintendo’s most popular systems, like the Wii and the 3DS.

As for the best-selling games on Nintendo Switch, we currently don’t have any new figures, but here are the top ten as of December 2018:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15.02 Million Units Super Mario Odyssey – 13.76 Million Units Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 12.08 Million Units The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 11.68 Million Units Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Eevee! – 10.00 Million units Splatoon 2 – 8.27 Million Units Super Mario Party – 5.30 Million Units 1-2-Switch – 2.86 million units Mario Tennis Aces – 2.53 Million Units Kirby Star Allies – 2.42 Million Units

