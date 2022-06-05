Nintendo Skipping Gamescom This Year

✖

After multiple years of all-digital events, Gamescom is set to return as a hybrid in-person/digital convention this August. The gaming convention is usually one of the biggest in the world, but it seems this year's show will not feature an appearance by Nintendo. Nintendo of Europe recently confirmed to German outlet Games Wirtschaff (translated by Gaming Bolt) that it will not be participating. The company did not provide a specific reason for the decision, but did state that Nintendo Switch's upcoming games will appear at other events throughout Germany this year.

"Gamescom is a key event in the event calendar for Nintendo. This year, however, after careful consideration, we decided against participating in Cologne. Instead, players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch at numerous Germany-wide events," the statement reads.

Nintendo has several major first-party games slated to release throughout the rest of the year, including Mario Strikers: Battle League, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Live a Live, Splatoon 3, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The company typically holds a Nintendo Direct presentation during E3 to reveal its plans through the rest of the year, but E3 has been cancelled this year. Nintendo has made no announcements about a potential presentation this month, leaving fans curious about the rest of the company's plans for 2022.

Hopefully, Nintendo won't keep fans waiting long for more information! Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope were both previously confirmed to release this year, but there has been no information given about either game for quite some time. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was supposed to release this year, but was recently delayed. This has led to rumors that Switch could receive a different Zelda release, such as the long-awaited HD remasters of Twilight Princess and The Wind Waker. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Metroid Prime, and there have been several rumors about an HD remaster of that game, as well. Hopefully, Nintendo won't keep fans waiting too long to learn the company's plans for the rest of the year!

