Nintendo Switch Rumor Says Zelda HD Remasters are Coming This Fall

Fans have been begging for years to see The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD released on Nintendo Switch. The remasters originally released on the Wii U, and remain some of the system's only first-party games that have yet to release on Switch. It seems an end might finally be in sight, as Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb believes the ports could see release in the fall. Grubb stated as such in an appearance on his podcast, pointing to Nintendo's yearly Zelda releases to support his theory.

"They want to have a Zelda thing every year, they've been holding onto this, why wouldn't they just put it out this year, and if they don't put this out or some other Zelda thing this year instead of just waiting for Breath of the Wild 2, I just will not understand," said Grubb. "I do think this game, as much as it was a joke in the Mega64 video, I do believe it does actually come out in October."

As Grubb points out, there has been at least one Zelda game released for the Nintendo Switch every year since launch: Breath of the Wild (2017), Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (2018), A Link to the Past (2019), Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2020), and Skyward Sword HD (2021). With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 pushed back to 2023, the Wii U ports could help fill that Zelda gap in the schedule, while giving fans something they've long been asking for. It's unclear if The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD would be offered as part of a collection, or sold individually.

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see if these rumors pan out, but we should have a better idea of Nintendo's plans for the holiday season within the next month or so! While E3 has been cancelled this year, we should still get a big Nintendo Direct presentation laying out the company's releases for the rest of 2022. Hopefully, these Zelda remasters will be part of those plans!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]