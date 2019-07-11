The Original Nintendo Switch Is Also Getting a Physical Update

While Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Lite, a smaller, handheld-only version of the Nintendo Switch with built-in controllers, yesterday, and made it clear that there wouldn’t be a new model (see: something like a Nintendo Switch Pro) releasing this year, it does appear that the original Nintendo Switch will be receiving a physical update to its internals.

As reported by The Verge, Nintendo appears to have submitted a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in order to update a few internal components on the original Switch model. The filing, which you can check out here, is basically a way for companies to update existing technology without going through the certification process required for new goods. In short, it’s essentially a method of saying, “We’re changing these things, but it’s functionally the same overall,” to the government. According to the filing, it would appear the original Switch is receiving a new processor and flash storage, which while small, isn’t totally insignificant — especially considering there’s reportedly no beefier version of the Switch on the way this year.

Yesterday, Nintendo officially announced the Nintendo Switch Lite, the long-rumored new model of the Nintendo Switch. As part of the announcement press for the Lite, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser confirmed that it would be the only new hardware model this year. The important difference between the Lite and the original, beyond some specific design iterations and color options, is that the Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only console — meaning there’s no dock to hook it up to a television or monitor.

Another important distinction between the Lite and the regular Nintendo Switch? No Joy-Cons. Rather than having detachable controllers, the new model largely looks like the form factor of the Wii U’s gamepad, albeit smaller. You can watch the video announcing the new handheld-only Switch model above. In it, Nintendo describes it as “compact, lightweight, and easy to take with you on-the-go.”