New Hyrule Warriors Screenshots Released with Message from the Producer

A new set of screen shots from Hyrule Warriors: The Definitive Edition have been released, showing off different aspects of the game like character selection and attacks. The Definitive Edition, which is releasing for Nintendo Switch this Spring, will include all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and 3DS versions. Along with the photos, which were first released by Famitsu, a message to players from producer Yosuke Hayashi. There isn’t much new information in the message, but what’s known now is that the game is apparently 95% complete, with just a little over a month to go until its initial release.

“It was announced during a Nintendo Direct a few days ago, but Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will be released on Nintendo Switch on March 22 in Japan. This title will include both Hyrule Warriors and Hyrule Warriors Legends with all additional content. We’ve been receiving a lot of requests from our fans that they “want to play Hyrule Warriors on Nintendo Switch,” so we’re able to realize this project. We’ve tuned the game for Nintendo Switch, upgraded the graphics to full HD, and adjusted the balance so that the game becomes easier to play. Furthermore, it will also have new features like additional costumes from Breath of the Wild and Joy-Con share play. This is truly the ultimate Hyrule Warriors, so to both players who have never played it and those who have experienced the game, please kindly play this.”

With the announcement, the official release date for Japan has been confirmed, but no official North American or European dates have been announced as of yet. A few folks are theorizing that western players might see the Definitive Edition’s release some time in May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Definitive Edition will pattern close to the Wii U and 3DS versions of the game, likely keeping the same storyline as well:

The Sorceress Cia has begun her conquest of Hyrule. Great armies of good and evil are clashing, but the tide of battle can be changed by a single, powerful warrior. As the conflict unfolds and objectives change, use special weapons and items to fight your way through hordes of enemies. You can even find materials on the battlefield to upgrade your characters and weapons for future battles.

Stay tuned for updates on that western release as we look forward to the next Direct.

Source: Nintendo Everything