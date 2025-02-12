No Man’s Sky Drops Another Big Update for Worlds 2

Hello Games has let loose another new update for No Man’s Sky today with fixes for Worlds Part 2. Since the launch of the massive Worlds 2 update a couple of weeks back, Hello Games has been quick to keep releasing successive patches for NMS that resolve various issues players are running into. Now, that trend has continued once again with the arrival of yet another update for the game.
Downloadable now on Steam (and soon consoles), this new No Man’s Sky patch is aimed entirely at bug fixes. Hello Games has continued to take inventory from players when it comes to what new issues they’re running into across the expansive universe of NMS and is looking to squash them quickly. While Hello Games notes that this update likely won’t fix every problem, it should steadily improve No Man’s Sky further.
To see everything that has been resolved with this new No Man’s Sky update, you can view the full patch notes in their entirety below.
No Man’s Sky Update 5.55 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused Favourited teleport destinations to be unfavourited after warping to them.
- The teleporter page will now show the closest destination to your selected mission as the first entry in the list.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nautilon platform to become unstable in the water.
- Fixed an issue that caused trader starships to plummet to the ground immediately after takeoff when leaving an outpost on the moon of a gas giant.
- Fixed a number of collision issues with Exocraft and lasers.
- Fixed a collision issue affecting biodomes.
- Fixed an issue that caused the starship to sound like it was landing on water when it was not.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some starships to snag on the entrance to the freighter hangar.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player to move erratically in some environments, such as the Space Anomaly or in bases.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the galaxy map to select a route that went through invisible systems.
- Fixed a number of rare issues with saving settlements.
- Fixed an issue that caused the UI to be unclear about if abandoned mode was enabled or not.
- Fixed an issue that caused some sea creatures to show as extinct in the discovery page.
- Fixed an issue that caused broken slots to be “sorted” by the inventory sort options.
- Fixed an issue that caused some discovery screen text to flicker while playing in multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue that caused two identical options to appear during a dialogue tree in They Who Returned.
- Fixed a text issue with some monolith interactions.
- Fixed an issue that caused water to appear too dark when viewed from space.
- Improved the visibility of underwater jetpack effects.
- Fixed a number of water rendering issues.
- Fixed an issue that made abandoned and pirate space stations too bright.
- Fixed an issue that caused holograms to be invisible when viewed against the sky.
- Fixed an issue that caused some sea creature to use the wrong death effects.
- Fixed an issue that caused some underwater bases to appear invisible on PS5.
- Fixed a crash related to memory management.