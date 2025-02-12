No Man’s Sky Drops Another Big Update for Worlds 2

Hello Games has let loose another new update for No Man’s Sky today with fixes for Worlds Part 2. Since the launch of the massive Worlds 2 update a couple of weeks back, Hello Games has been quick to keep releasing successive patches for NMS that resolve various issues players are running into. Now, that trend has continued once again with the arrival of yet another update for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now on Steam (and soon consoles), this new No Man’s Sky patch is aimed entirely at bug fixes. Hello Games has continued to take inventory from players when it comes to what new issues they’re running into across the expansive universe of NMS and is looking to squash them quickly. While Hello Games notes that this update likely won’t fix every problem, it should steadily improve No Man’s Sky further.

To see everything that has been resolved with this new No Man’s Sky update, you can view the full patch notes in their entirety below.

Bug Fixes