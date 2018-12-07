‘Borderlands 3’ Reveal Was a No Show And Fans Are Not Happy

Developers teasing their fans about impending announcements are nothing new, but some feel that the continuous tease of a Borderlands 3 are bordering on cruel. When Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford tweeted out what some felt were blatant hints at a Borderlands 3 reveal at this year’s Game Awards, players were beyond thrilled for the long-awaited reveal. Now that the award ceremony is over, some feel like the company is taking things a little too far as far as their beloved franchise goes.

Immediately following the ceremony, some took to Twitter to air out their greviances:

Seriously… Seriously, why do you do this? Are you just trolling us about #borderlands3? You’re pissing off so many fans by doing this. We give our money and support, yet the recent posts/”hints” seem like lies whether you mean them to or not. #randypitchfork #TheGameAwards — BoilerVet16 (@BoilerVet16) December 7, 2018

so… no borderlands 3? pic.twitter.com/VQHZDQLkaG — a hazy shade of alex winter (@slaughtersinema) December 7, 2018

mfw I stay up until 6am and no Borderlands 3 announcement pic.twitter.com/dpnfELkpsw — PixeledBrain (@Pixeled_Brain) December 7, 2018

Were you looking for a Borderlands 3 announcement? WELL…#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/7XJVPfe1yu — Mitsu (@MitsuShow) December 7, 2018

Officially not buying #Borderlands3 when it comes out. If it comes out. We’ve been jerked around so much that I just don’t care anymore. And I’ve read a lot of posts saying the same thing. People are starting to move on. The hype isn’t high anymore. U fucked up @DuvalMagic — Scallywag (@Scallyw79703247) December 7, 2018

Pitchford has had an interesting year in terms of the renowned franchise and the leaks and rumors that span all over the media. A similar set up happened during E3 this year where he seemingly teased the new game, the media went wild, only to see no announcement. That being said, in that instance he was clear before the E3 expo kicked off that there would be no reveal. That wasn’t so much the case with this most recent social media confusion.

In case you missed the first tweets that started the Game Awards hype:

My To Do list today has just 3 things on it. But I also have 3 meetings scheduled before 3pm. Is the universe telling me something? — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) November 29, 2018

Fun fact – Today is day number 334 (number of days that have elapsed in the year). Yesterday was 333. It’s really interesting how human minds take so much meaning in arbitrary numbering systems and coincidence. People will lose their minds when the calendar flips to year 3000. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) November 30, 2018

Alas, it just wasn't meant to be. What do you think about The Game Awards? Disappointed that there was no Borderlands reveal, or are you content to wait it out?