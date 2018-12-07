Gaming

‘Borderlands 3’ Reveal Was a No Show And Fans Are Not Happy

Developers teasing their fans about impending announcements are nothing new, but some feel that […]

Developers teasing their fans about impending announcements are nothing new, but some feel that the continuous tease of a Borderlands 3 are bordering on cruel. When Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford tweeted out what some felt were blatant hints at a Borderlands 3 reveal at this year’s Game Awards, players were beyond thrilled for the long-awaited reveal. Now that the award ceremony is over, some feel like the company is taking things a little too far as far as their beloved franchise goes.

Immediately following the ceremony, some took to Twitter to air out their greviances:

Pitchford has had an interesting year in terms of the renowned franchise and the leaks and rumors that span all over the media. A similar set up happened during E3 this year where he seemingly teased the new game, the media went wild, only to see no announcement. That being said, in that instance he was clear before the E3 expo kicked off that there would be no reveal. That wasn’t so much the case with this most recent social media confusion.

In case you missed the first tweets that started the Game Awards hype:

Alas, it just wasn’t meant to be. What do you think about The Game Awards? Disappointed that there was no Borderlands reveal, or are you content to wait it out? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

