No Man’s Sky Beyond PS4 Physical Release Coming Soon

With every major update that Hello Games has brought to No Man’s Sky, the game has seemingly improved tenfold. The latest massive overhaul to arrive is Beyond, which brought a bounty of changes and new goodies along with it, including the ability to enjoy the title in VR. Needless to say, the devs have brought the game back from a rather dark place, and fans couldn’t be any happier. That said, those who are playing on PlayStation 4, or who want to play on the platform, a physical release is happening next month.

Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Hello Games founder Sean Murray discussed a bit of the sentimental value that No Man’s Sky’s physical release over three years ago represented. “Those discs represented the first step along an amazing three-year journey that we and the No Man’s Sky community have been on together,” he said. “It’s been a rollercoaster, but six major free updates later (Foundations, Pathfinder, Atlas Rises, Next, The Abyss and Visions), and we arrived at Beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Launched last week, Beyond is our largest and in some ways most important update. It massively expands multiplayer and increases the capacity for social interactions in a major way. On top of this the whole game is now playable in fully realised VR.”

Essentially, Hello Games is looking at the game post-Beyond launch as No Man’s Sky Version 2.0. “Beyond is our attempt to bring all of the strands of No Man’s Sky into a more cohesive whole and to fill in the detail so that, no matter your play style, no matter whether you’re a newcomer or veteran, it is an instantly accessible world and one that makes sense,” Murray said.

This is what led them to want to re-release the game on a physical PlayStation 4 disc. However, this time around, that disc will include three years of updates as well as the VR version of No Man’s Sky. The even better news is that the wait is not long as No Man’s Sky Beyond will be physically releasing for PlayStation 4 on September 10th. In the meantime, the game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited for all of the new content in No Man’s Sky? Will you be picking up the new physical release for PlayStation 4? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!