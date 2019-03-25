‘No Man’s Sky’ Coming to PlayStation VR With ‘Beyond’

Hello Games has essentially set the standard for when it comes to turning things around for the better. No Man’s Sky was originally released in 2016, but to many gamers’ surprise, it was not exactly as advertised. This certainly caused a bit an uproar amongst players, but the devs didn’t give up. They kept improving the game over time and then dropped the rather awesome NEXT update last year, which resulted in the resurgence of players. That said, the next massive update coming to No Man’s Sky is Beyond, and it will be bringing something interesting along with it – PlayStation VR support.

During Sony’s first installment of the State of Play broadcast, where they reveal new trailers, information, and more about upcoming PlayStation 4 and PS VR titles, it was announced that No Man’s Sky would be available on PS VR with the Beyond update. Of course, this is surely exciting for any fan of the game, as exploring space and planets in VR is undoubtedly going to be a pretty cool experience.

For those unaware, the Beyond update will be arriving this summer, and it will be free to anyone who owns No Man’s Sky. “Beyond’s multiplayer experience will change the way players come together and offer radical new ways to explore the universe,” the studio said recently. “However, it will not require a subscription, will not contain micro-transactions and will be completely free for all existing players.”

“Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.

“In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.”

