No Man's Sky Trends as PlayStation Fans Compare it to Cyberpunk 2077
When it comes to disappointing launches, it's hard to imagine anything as bad as the situation surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. While the version that released on PC has received some praise, the version that was made available on consoles is filled with bugs and disappointing visuals. The situation is so bad that Sony has now removed the game from the PlayStation Store. This has led many gamers to compare it to other problematic game launches, including No Man's Sky, from Hello Games. While No Man's Sky certainly resulted in some disappointment from fans at launch, Hello Games did turn things around, eventually. Whether or not the same will be said for Cyberpunk 2077 remains to be seen!
Cyberpunk certainly seems to be taking the crown!
no man’s sky: “we had the worst rollout in gaming history!”— logan (@loganpritch_) December 18, 2020
cyberpunk 2077: you thought bro
Both games had problematic launches, to be sure.
No Man’s Sky was overhyped and underdeveloped to meet the expectations it promised, but at least it didn’t have game breaking bugs at every turn. Hopefully CDPR will follow in Hello Games’ footsteps and continuously build it up to what it was promised to be in the first place. pic.twitter.com/ZeeOL6F8kN— YKTV (@VibesAllDay777) December 18, 2020
Some feel that No Man's Sky doesn't deserve to be lumped in with Cyberpunk...
No Man's Sky was disappointing, yes. It was missing promised features and didn't offer a lot of gameplay. But it WORKED. Graphics were fine, performance was good. It was BAD at launch, but not broken. You could play the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 is not a finished game. It's broken.— Tommy of Tommy Tuesdays (@sonicsboyfriend) December 18, 2020
...while others think Cyberpunk shouldn't be compared to No Man's Sky!
Comparisons to No man's Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 now? Are you serious? CP2077 has frame rate issues and bugs, NMS was empty and boring af to play. Big difference imo.— JGMIII🎮⚽️🤘💪 (@Metalhead9806) December 18, 2020
That said, No Man's Sky was from a much smaller team.
This is just a reminder, No Man's Sky was a game by an indie developer who over promised and under delivered on a small budget and an innovative idea (proceedurally generated planets). Cyberpunk 2077 was by a major developer and a massive budget. The two are not even comparable.— MsModular (@MsModular) December 18, 2020
Pre-orders seem to be a big part of the problem.
#CyberPunk2077 had the hype of a lifetime and has been almost a complete flop reminding me of No Man’s Sky... I preordered that game 😬— Malachi The Miracle Child (@InadequateName) December 18, 2020
No Man's Sky wasn't quite what fans were expecting, when it launched.
No Man's Sky was still playable at launch, it just wasn't what ppl thought it should be. Cyberpunk is a sick joke alpha that shouldn't of launched— Rachael (@konekorai) December 18, 2020
Perhaps Cyberpunk will see similar improvements, some day.
I believe #CDPR will do justice by gamers in the long run, as No Man's Sky sure did. I cannot recommend VA-11 HALL-A enough if you're looking for some casual Cyberpunk action right now and find Cyberpunk too glitchy for you.— Ed Boi (@ItsAnEd) December 18, 2020
