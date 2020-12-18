No Man's Sky Trends as PlayStation Fans Compare it to Cyberpunk 2077

When it comes to disappointing launches, it's hard to imagine anything as bad as the situation surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. While the version that released on PC has received some praise, the version that was made available on consoles is filled with bugs and disappointing visuals. The situation is so bad that Sony has now removed the game from the PlayStation Store. This has led many gamers to compare it to other problematic game launches, including No Man's Sky, from Hello Games. While No Man's Sky certainly resulted in some disappointment from fans at launch, Hello Games did turn things around, eventually. Whether or not the same will be said for Cyberpunk 2077 remains to be seen!

Which game do you think had the more problematic launch? Is it fair to compare the two? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

