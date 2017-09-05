Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer and Details

Nintendo just wrapped up its indie showcase for the Nintendo Switch, highlighting 20 fantastic games making their way to the console in the coming months, with a few games launching as soon as September! The show concluded with a shocking susprise trailer for the next No More Heroes game, subtitled Travis Strikes Again. Check it out above!

The trailer was incredible, but the ending left us feeling a little confused. Our stream host mentioned that Travis Strikes Again would be a collaboration between Suda51 and some more respected and beloved indie studios for some cross-over appeal, and he mentioned that our characters would be sucked into a game console and forced to fight through “all six games” in order to survive. This led us to believe that it could end up being some kind of mini-game collection or 2D game as seen at the beginning of the trailer.

Our fears were alleviated somewhat by Nintendo, which sent out a press release immediately following the showcase. In the release we learn a little more about Travis Strikes Again. Check it out:

“Seven years have passed since the events of No More Heroes, and The Bad is determined to exact his revenge on Travis Touchdown. Just like the original cult classic, players will have to battle through multiple punk-rock levels and defeat over-the-top bosses. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2018. More details about the game will be revealed in the future.”

There we go, that’s sounding more like the No More Heroes that we know and love. Stay tuned for more info!