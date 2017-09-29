No More Remakes Planned for the Metroid Franchise

In recent years, it seems like the trend of remakes and remasters is never ending. Some are hailed with great success, others – not so much. The long-standing Metroid franchise is no exception to that rule with its most recent rebranded title Metroid: Samus Returns. Though the 3DS release was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback, it appears that the series as a whole will not be seeing anymore remakes … at least not for the foreseeable future.

In a recent interview, Samus Returns producer Yoshio Sakamoto was clear in his belief that there are no plans in place for future remakes. According to Sakamoto himself, the team wants to instead focus on what fans really want in terms of this beloved franchise, and if remakes are included in that spectrum:

“It really depends on the reasons you have for undertaking such a challenge, whether there’s a need for it, and your own motivation, but at the moment I have no plans for another remake. I think we need to spend time considering whether fans are only wanting remakes going forward, and what that might mean.”

In this very same interview, Sakamoto also touched on the reasoning behind the platform of choice for Metroid: Samus Returns, citing that the 3DS mechanics simply worked better for their vision of the title:



“One of the themes we chose to stick with this time was utilizing both 3D visuals and a dual screen setup. In fact, I’d been interested in creating a Metroid title that allowed you display the map constantly on a second screen and interact with the elements of the UI by touching them since the time of the original DS. The 3DS made the 3D visuals possible of course, and the more powerful hardware allows for a higher fidelity experience—both are reasons we felt this was the right choice.”

Metroid: Samus Returns is now available for the Nintendo 3DS and 2DS devices.

(via GameRant)