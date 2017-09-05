Nope, Halo 3: Anniversary Edition Isn’t Happening

A little while back, 343 Industries hinted that something would be happening next month at E3…only it wouldn't be Halo 6. So fans guessed the very next thing that came to mind – a possible remastering of Halo 3, in time for its tenth anniversary. I mean, we already have the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, but fans may have been looking for its re-release as part of a symbolic gesture to the franchise.

Unfortunately, you won't be getting it. Brian Jarrard, community director for the company, recently took to Reddit to quell the possible rumors of a Halo 3 Anniversary Edition. "OMG stop," he said. "There is no Halo 3 Anniversary."

As a result, fans have begun guessing again as to what the Halo related surprise at E3 could possibly be. It obviously won't be the announcement of a sequel, it probably won't be any sort of Halo Wars 2 related content, since most of that's already out anyway, and it won't be a remaster of a game, since, again, we have Master Chief Collection. So what's left? Possibly a side chapter? Master Chief related DLC for another game?

It looks like we'll have to wait a few more weeks to find out, as Jarrard isn't talking, and the "surprise" isn't likely to be revealed until Microsoft's big Electronics Entertainment Expo press conference, which is happening on Sunday, June 11th, in the afternoon. The company already has a number of big reveals planned surrounding its Project Scorpio hardware, and the show could also be the very first chance we get to see Crackdown 3 in action, since it's likely to be the company's big holiday release for the hardware, unless something else is announced.

As far as what the Halo thing could be, well…new hardware, perhaps? Cortana integration into the Project Scorpio? A separate Halo adventure featuring Spartan Locke? A new film? It's hard to tell at this point, but we'll report all the details once they become official next month.

In the meantime, you've got plenty of opportunities to revisit Halo: The Master Chief Collection for Xbox One. And hey, chances are that you can get it for dirt cheap!